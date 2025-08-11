Increase party nominations for women

Speakers tell event

The number of party nominations for women should be increased in the upcoming election to empower them in politics, said rights activists, politicians, and policymakers at a programme yesterday.

They also said the National Consensus Commission should start discussions again regarding women's participation in the election.

The remarks were made at an event titled "Policy Dialogue on Establishing a Public Fund for Women Candidates" organised by Democracy International at the KIB auditorium in the capital's Farmgate.

Abdul Alim, principal director of Democracy International in Bangladesh, presented a draft proposal on creating a public fund for women candidates, while its Chief of Party Catherine Cecil delivered the opening speech.

Sharmeen S Murshid, adviser to the women and children affairs ministry, said, "The 'women-excluded' commission (consensus commission) is deciding on women's issues. I feel extremely uncomfortable. I have not seen women being equally involved in the decision-making here."

"To increase women's participation in the polls, the commission's discussions should start again. Women must be brought into a more active and strong position in politics, made more capable, and included in the election process," she added.

On the public fund proposal, she said, "The spending limit for elections is never maintained. Establishing a public fund could help reduce corruption. Many qualified candidates cannot contest due to financial constraints, but such a fund could support women candidates."

Badiul Alam Majumdar, member of the National Consensus Commission, said everyone's demand this time was to increase the number of women's seats and hold direct elections for those seats.

"In reserved seats, nominations are given as a favour, with no accountability to the people. Unfortunately, direct elections in reserved seats have become just a slogan for women's and rights organisations, as well as civil society. Politicians have also used this slogan. In the 2001 election manifesto, BNP also pledged to directly nominate candidates for reserved seats," he said.

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said the government can increase women's nominations if it wants.

"However, it is the political parties that must implement the decision, and it's not that simple. Women themselves need to be proactive in contesting elections. We must also see how many women actually seek nominations," he said.

"Female candidates must be able to compete against other parties and win. Only when a party wins does the issue of accountability and implementing decisions arise," he added.

He, however, welcomed the proposal to create a public fund for female candidates.

BNP Self-Reliance Affairs Secretary Shireen Sultana criticised the way the consensus commission's discussions with political parties ended, saying they had limited the scope for women's candidacy.

Expressing hope that more nominations will be arranged for women, she said there is still time for further discussions.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, said, "Without consulting any women's organisations, the commission has made decisions on women's issues. We reject this decision. In 2025, they are showing the 'generosity' of giving only 5 percent nominations for general seats to women, and these will likely be in less prominent constituencies."

Tasnim Jara, senior joint member secretary of National Citizen Party, said during the July uprising, women led from the front. "Yet no changes have been made regarding women's nominations to general seats. This is a failure. No process was visible at the commission to include women's voices," she said.

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, BNP Standing Committee member Selima Rahman, former lawmaker Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, and Sumaiya Islam, member of the Women's Affairs Reform Commission, also spoke.