Hundreds of Hindus at border to go to India

Fearing attacks, several hundred Hindus, including women and children, gathered near two border areas of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh yesterday to enter India.

Mojakkarul Alam Kochi, chairman of Aloakhawa union under Panchagarh's Atwari upazila, told The Daily Star around 5:30pm that over 100 young people from different areas of Thakurgaon and Panchagarh reached near Barshalupara border.

They told the chairman that attackers looted valuables from their houses and businesses, and also threatened to kill them.

They refused to return home despite requests from Border Guard Bangladesh personnel, Mojakkarul said.

The UP chairman said nearly 3,000 people had thronged the border on Tuesday, but they returned home after failing to cross the border.

Local journalist Jibon Al Mamun, who visited Jagdal border of Thakurgaon's Ranisankail upazila yesterday afternoon, said around 600 people were waiting near the no-man's land to enter India.

Some of them alleged that their houses and businesses were vandalised and looted, the journalist said.