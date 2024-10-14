A historic moment

Five female justices appointed to HC Division of SC

For the first time in Bangladesh's history, five female lawyers have been appointed as justices in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

This landmark decision was announced on October 8, when 23 new judges were appointed to the High Court Division, five of whom are women. They were sworn in by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed the next day.

This marks a new era in the country's judiciary and represents a significant step forward in promoting women's empowerment within the legal profession.

The newly appointed justices are Mubina Asaf, Nasreen Akhtar, Ainunnahar Siddika, Tamanna Rahman, and Sathika Hossain.

Legal experts have praised the appointments as a recognition of the vital contributions women are making to the legal profession.

Five out of 23 judges being women is certainly great news. We must continue to increase the number of women in the judiciary. I would have been even happier if it were more than 10. — Nazmun Ara Sultana First female justice in HC, Appellate Division

They believe that the inclusion of five women in the High Court Division will serve as an inspiration for future generations, encouraging more women to pursue careers in law.

Nazmun Ara Sultana, Bangladesh's first female justice in both the High Court and Appellate Division, welcomed the move.

"Five out of 23 judges being women is certainly great news. It's a hopeful sign, but we must continue to increase the number of women in the judiciary. I would have been even happier if it were more than 10," she said.

Sultana further said women are excelling in the legal field, often outperforming their male colleagues.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua also praised the decision, noting that it reflects a shift from past tokenism toward merit-based appointments of women.

He added that more women are entering the legal profession, breaking barriers, and excelling despite challenges. At universities, female students are performing as well as their male counterparts, and with specialised law studies, the chance of producing quality lawyers is growing.

"If senior lawyers create opportunities, we will get good lawyers, and good lawyers lead to good judges," he said.