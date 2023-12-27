Hefajat postpones December 29 rally

Hefajat-e-Islami Bangladesh has postponed its scheduled rally on December 29 in Dhaka considering the present situation of the country.

Kifayatullah Azhari, publicity secretary of Hefajat, said this today in a statement.

The Qawmi-based Islamist organisation on December 8 in a rally held at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram announced to hold a rally in Dhaka on December 29, demanding release of its arrested leaders including Mamunul Haque and withdrawal of all "false" cases against the party leaders since 2013.

Hefajat also demanded cancellation of all topics that conflict with Islam from the national education curriculum.

The statement said they will announce a new date for the rally soon.