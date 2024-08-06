Hasina in India till now; BAF plane returning home

A day after Bangladesh former prime minister Sheikh Hasina flew to India following forced resignation, Bangladesh Air Force transport plane C-130J that carried her to Ghaziabad's Hindon air base has left India without her, Hindustan Times reported.

The aircraft took off from the air base around 9:00am with seven military personnel and was flying towards its base in Bangladesh.

According to reports, hours after fleeing Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina landed in India at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad from where she was reportedly taken to a safe house in a posh locality of south Delhi. She is reportedly still at the safe house.

Hasina is expected to fly to London where she may seek political asylum. Some reports suggested that she was in touch with the authorities in the United Kingdom regarding asylum.