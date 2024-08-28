GTV newsroom editor’s body recovered from Hatirjheel Lake

The body of a newsroom editor at the private TV channel GTV, also known as Gazi Television, was found floating in Hatirjheel Lake in Dhaka early today.

The deceased was identified as Rahanuma Sarah, 32.

Pedestrians pulled out the body from the lake and took it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctor declared her dead around 2:00am.

Md Sagar, one of the pedestrians who brought the body to the hospital, reported seeing the body floating in the lake.

Police have stated that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the body has been sent to the DMCH morgue of the emergency department.