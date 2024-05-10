Graft at banks: GM Quader blasts govt for failure to control

Opposition Leader GM Quader yesterday in parliament criticised the government for its failure to properly control the banking sector.

"NRBC Bank is an example of the country's banks that are going bankrupt. This bank is sinking under the weight of corruption," he said while delivering his winding up speech for the second session of the 12th parliament.

He said 13 directors of NRBC Bank wrote to him on April 30, saying that the bank was "drowning in corruption".

"Entrepreneurial directors say they have invested there. Now they are not sure if the bank will exist. They don't know whether they will get their money back. They are going door to door," he said.

Talking about power cuts, GM Quader said it was increasing.

He said there was no shortfall in electricity supply in the capital but load shedding was increasing in rural areas.

He mentioned that rural people suffered the most load-shedding during the last week of April when the country was enduring an intense heatwave.

The opposition leader said the government could not reduce load shedding during the times of need and ensure uninterrupted power supply.