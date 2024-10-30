Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 10:23 PM

Bangladesh

Govt tenure should be 4 years: LGRD adviser

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 09:33 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 10:23 PM
AF Hassan Ariff. File photo

Local Government adviser AF Hassan Ariff today said the governance tenure, currently set at five years by the Constitution, should be reduced to four years.

"If the United States, one of the world's major powers, can operate with a four-year term, then why not Bangladesh? This is my personal opinion," he remarked while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion with the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat Media Center.

Ariff said the tenure for union parishad was initially set at three years but later extended to five. However, there has been no clear evidence of any benefit from this extension, nor has there been any evaluation.

"With a three-year tenure, five rounds of elected representatives could serve over 15 years, allowing a larger number of public representatives to contribute to these institutions," he explained.

Responding to a question on the removal of union parishad chairpersons and members, Ariff clarified that no final decisions have been made.

He said administrators have already been appointed from among government officials to ensure uninterrupted services in city corporations and municipalities.

Full-term administrators will soon be appointed in these areas to secure consistent public services, he added.

