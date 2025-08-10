Govt to reward information on looted firearms: Home adviser

700 weapons still missing, he says

The government will offer cash rewards to anyone who provides information leading to the recovery of firearms stolen from law enforcement agencies during and after last year's mass uprising, Home Adviser Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today.

"Those who can give information on the missing arms will be rewarded. A committee will be formed soon, and the decision will be announced to the media," the adviser told reporters after a law-and-order meeting at the Secretariat.

According to the adviser, around 700 such firearms remain unaccounted for.

On the recovery of 1,100 locally made weapons from Dhaka's New Market, Jahangir Alam said the makers of such weapons must be more cautious. "They know who is using these weapons," he said, adding that those involved have already been brought under the law.

On concerns about possible unrest ahead of the upcoming national election, he stressed that ensuring free, fair, and impartial polls is a collective responsibility.

"Political parties, the Election Commission, the administration, law enforcement agencies, and above all, the people -- everyone must play their role," he said.

The adviser also announced that the 56th director general-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) will be held at BGB headquarters in Dhaka's Pilkhana from August 25 to 28.