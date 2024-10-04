Govt finalises 5 of 6 reform commissions

The interim government has finalised formation five of the six commissions and will announce the five fully-fledged commissions anytime soon.

Another commission has not been finalised yet as some of its members are yet to be confirmed. However, it would be done within a day or two, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, told a press conference in Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

In his address to the nation on September 11, Prof Yunus announced the formation of the six commissions to reform the judiciary, the election system, the administration, the police, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the constitution and named only the chief of the commissions.

The commissions were supposed to start work from October 1, but later the government changed its plan and said they will hold talks with political parties from tomorrow before the commissions start works in full force.

Initially, the government had planned to discuss political parties on the recommendations of the commissions.

ADVISORY COUNCIL DECISIONS

Meanwhile, Shafiqul said the weekly meeting of the advisory council approved in principle the proposed Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (amendment) Ordinance-2024.

The council, with Prof Yunus in the chair, also approved the draft of extradition treaty with the Maldives.

Once the ordinance is passed, the government will be able to remove and appoint managing director, officials or staffers of Wasa (Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet) in public interest, said a press release of the Cabinet Division yesterday.

The government can also cancel any Wasa boards in public interest, it said.

Earlier, the MD and DMD of Wasa were used to be appointed or removed following board approval.

The council also approved the draft of agreement between the governments of Bangladesh and the Maldives on the transfer of sentenced persons.

Currently, Bangladesh has extradition treaties with India, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to exchange convicts from each other countries.

The council also ratified the extradition treaty signed between Bangladesh and Qatar in April this year.