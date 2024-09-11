Govt to form commissions to reform 6 key sectors: Yunus

The interim government has decided to form six commissions to bring reform in six major sectors, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today told the nation in a televised speech.

The sectors are the elections system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption commission, public administration, and the constitution.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shujan, will lead the election system reform commission while Sarfaraz Chowdhury will lead the police administration reform commission. Justice Shah Abu Nayeem Mominur Rahman, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will lead the judiciary reform commission.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, will lead the anti-corruption reform commission; Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, a former adviser to the caretaker government, will lead the public administration reform commission and Dr Shahdeen Malik, an advocate of the Supreme Court, will lead the constitution reform commission, he said.

The names of other members of the commission will be fixed upon talking with the chief of the commissions. Members of the advisory committee, and representatives of the movement -- students, general people, civil society, and political parties -- will be present at the discussions and meetings of commissions.

The commissions are expected to start their functions from October 1 and they are expected to complete their work within the next three months, he said.

The government will hold meetings with the main political parties on the basis of the reports of the commissions and the framework for the reform will be finalised upon holding a three-to-seven-day consultation meeting with the participation of the representatives' students, civil society, political parties and the government.

He also said that a hint will also be given on how the framework will be implemented.