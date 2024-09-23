Govt employees, families must file wealth info

Public servants will have to present the wealth statements of themselves, their spouses, children, and dependents every year, according to a new amendment to the conduct rules.

The move aims at ensuring transparency and preventing corruption, said Mokhles Ur Rahman, senior secretary of the public administration ministry, announcing the amendment to Government Servants (conduct) Rules, 1979, yesterday.

This year, the statements must be disclosed by November, and from next year, the deadline will be on December 31, he said.

"Those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action," he told a press briefing at the secretariat.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, commended the step.

"If duly enforced, it promises to be an effective measure of prevention of corruption consistent with the international best practice," he told The Daily Star.

He also hoped that there would be no loopholes in the procedure and the initiative would not end up being "just another unenforced regulation".

The senior secretary told The Daily Star that the announcement was made before journalists so that it promptly reaches all quarters and a gazette notification would be issued soon.

The Right to Information Act-2009 will not be applicable to the employees' declarations of wealth, he added.

Prior to this amendment, the 1979 conduct rules did not specify when and where to submit the wealth statement and what would be the consequence for non-compliance, said several officials involved in the process of amending.

Public administration expert Firoz Mia also commended the move, but added that unless the wealth statements are verified, the move will make little impact.

In India, there is an officer dedicated at every office to scrutinise the wealth statements, he said.

On August 25, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in his first address to the nation said government employees should regularly submit their wealth statements.‍

"All our advisers will publish their asset details as soon as possible. Regular asset disclosure will be mandatory for all public servants," he said in his address.

Currently, there are 19,16,519 posts in the civil service, with around 15 lakh employees serving.

When the "Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979" were first enacted, public servants were required to declare their assets annually, but the rule was rarely enforced. In 2002, the rule was amended to require declarations every five years, though no government successfully implemented it.

According to section 13 (1) of Government Servant Conduct Rules-1979, every government servant shall, on entering service, hand over to the government, through proper authority, info on all movable and immovable property, including shares, certificates, securities, insurance policies, and ornaments of a total value of Tk 50,000 or more owned by him or his family members.