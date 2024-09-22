Govt servants must submit wealth statements by November

Government servants will need to submit their wealth statements every year, instead of every five years as they were previously required.

Every government servant has to submit their wealth statements by November 30 this year.

However, starting from next year, the submission must be completed by end of December every year.

The government will not publicly disclose the submitted wealth information, but it may be revealed if ordered by the court or decided by a relevant authority.

The Ministry of Public Administration has amended the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979, to include these provisions.

Previously, employees were required to submit their asset statements every five years, but this rule was not strictly followed.

This directive applies to all government employees. Those who fail to comply will face disciplinary action as per conduct rules.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Mokhles Ur Rahman, shared these updates during a press conference at the Secretariat today.

He stated that the government made this decision to prevent corruption among public servants, and adherence to these rules is mandatory for all employees.

Employees in Grade 9 and above must submit their asset statements to the secretary of their respective/controlling ministries or divisions. Meanwhile, employees in Grades 10 to 20 will submit their statements to their appointing authorities.

In response to a question, Mokhles Ur Rahman emphasised that past practices should be forgotten, and the new policies set by the current government must be followed. He also clarified that the Right to Information Act-2009, will not apply to the disclosure of asset statements.

Earlier, the Ministry of Public Administration had issued instructions on September 1 regarding the submission of asset statements.