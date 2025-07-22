Govt denounces claims of concealing casualty numbers in Uttara plane crash

Certain quarters are spreading propaganda claiming that information regarding casualties in the aircraft crash in Dhaka's Milestone School and College is being concealed, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said today.

"We want to state in the strongest terms that this claim is not true," the press wing said in a statement.

The statement further mentioned that all kinds of support are being provided by the government for each of the deceased and injured. The names and identities of all the deceased are being verified and listed. Those bodies that cannot be identified are being matched through the DNA testing, it said.

The press wing said that the government, the army, school and hospital authorities are working jointly to publish a complete and accurate list of those killed and injured in the tragic incident.

The statement added, "We urge everyone—if anyone you know is still missing in this accident, please contact the school authorities without delay. A control room is being set up there. In addition, the school registry and other records are being reviewed to verify whether anyone is still missing."

The death toll from Monday's aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara has risen to 31, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).