Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 18, 2024 12:40 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 04:12 AM

Bangladesh

Germany to give 1b euro for renewable energy efforts

Staff Correspondent
Germany to grant 1b euro over 10yrs for Bangladesh's renewable energy efforts
Photo: Collected

Germany will provide Bangladesh with 1 billion euro over the next decade to support renewable energy projects, including an initial 15 million euro this year, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said yesterday.

The announcement followed a meeting between the adviser and German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, held at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Dhaka, according to a press release sent by the ministry.

Rizwana emphasised the significance of the collaboration, which aims to promote knowledge exchange and cooperation among the private sector, research institutions, and civil society.

The initiative will focus on engaging various stakeholders, including ethnic minorities, women, and youth, in climate-related efforts.

Ambassador Tröster reaffirmed Germany's commitment to assisting Bangladesh in its environmental efforts.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on river cleaning, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation.

They agreed to explore further collaboration, particularly in technology transfer and sustainable development initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

Related topic:
Germanyrenewable energy Bangladesh
Comments

