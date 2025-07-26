Frugal Innovation Forum 2025 begins

Over 200 national and international experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, and development practitioners gathered for the two-day eighth Frugal Innovation Forum (FIF), which began yesterday at BRAC's Centre for Development Management in Savar.

This year's forum is themed "Climate Adaptation in Agriculture, Food Security, and Livelihoods", with a focus on practical, locally driven solutions to climate risks across the Global South.

The event began with a minute of silence in remembrance of the Milestone School and College tragedy.

In his opening address, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh noted that while "the world is on fire", it is also at a breaking point.

He emphasised that climate-related economic losses now total $2.3 trillion annually, disproportionately affecting those in the Global South who are least able to cope. He underscored the need for conversations on climate adaptation to go beyond survival -- and speak equally to livelihoods, dignity, and inclusive growth.

Mohamed Nasheed, secretary general of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, delivered the keynote virtually.

He criticised the current international financial system for failing vulnerable countries, noting that high borrowing costs are pricing developing nations out of critical investments in clean energy and resilient infrastructure.

The forum emphasised how communities can lead resilience-building efforts by drawing on local knowledge and limited resources.

Since its inception in 2013, the FIF has served as a key platform for exploring innovation and sustainability from the perspective of the Global South.