Freedom fighter and educationist Mahfuza Khanam no more

Renowned educationist, social worker, and women's rights leader Mahfuza Khanam passed away in Dhaka today. She was 79.

She died at Holy Family Hospital around 12:00pm, her family confirmed.

A family member told The Daily Star that she had gone for a swim at the Officers' Club around 10:00am when she suddenly collapsed. Club staff rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Physicians suspect she suffered a heart attack.

Mahfuza Khanam, celebrated for her lifelong commitment to education and social causes, was also a courageous freedom fighter who took part in the battlefield during the Liberation War.

For her outstanding contributions to education, she was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2021, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

Mahfuza Khanam was born on April 14, 1946, in Kolkata. She studied at Bangla Bazar Girls' School. In 1966, she graduated from the Department of Physics at Dhaka University, and in 1967, she obtained her master's degree from the same department.

Elected as DUCSU VP for the 1966–67 term as a nominee of the East Pakistan Chhatra Union, she went on to hold several prominent positions, including Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, President of the Asiatic Society, and member of the Dhaka University Senate.

She taught for many years at various government colleges.

On February 8, 1969, she married eminent lawyer and former law minister Shafique Ahmed. The couple had two sons and one daughter.