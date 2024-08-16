Four more advisers to interim government sworn in

Four more advisers to the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, were sworn in at the Bangabhaban today.

The new advisers are Wahiduddin Mahmud, an economist who was an adviser to the 1996 caretaker government, Ali Imam Majumdar, former cabinet secretary who was appointed as special assistant to this interim government's chief adviser on August 12, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, former power secretary, and Lt Gen Jahangir Alam Chowdhury,

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oaths to the advisers around 4:15pm.

With the new members, the members in the interim government's advisory council rose to 21.

Prof Yunus and 13 other advisers -- Salehuddin Ahmed, Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman, Hassan Ariff, Touhid Hossain, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Sharmeen Murshid, Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain, AFM Khalid Hossain, Farida Akhter, Nurjahan Begum, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud -- were sworn in on August 8, four days after the fall of Hasina-led government amid an uprising.

Supradeep Chakma and Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar took oath as advisers on August 11 and Farooq-e-Azam the next day.