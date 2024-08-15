Three more invited to take oath as advisers

According to sources, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, economist Wahiduddin Mahmud have received invitations to take oath tomorrow

The number of advisers in the interim government is set to increase as at least 3 more people today reportedly received invitation to take oath tomorrow.

According to sources, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, former power secretary Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, economist Wahiduddin Muhammad have received invitations to take oath tomorrow.

Sources close to Wahiduddin Mahmud, who was also an adviser to the caretaker government in 1996, said the economist has received an invitation in this regard.

According to sources, Ali Imam Majumder, who was appointed as special assistant to chief adviser on August 12, and Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan also received invitation.

Earlier, a press release from the Bangabhaban press wing said the new advisers would be sworn in tomorrow (Friday). However, it did not mention any names or numbers regarding the expansion of the advisory council.