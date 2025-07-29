Four DIGs sent into forced retirement ‘in public interest’

The government yesterday sent four deputy inspectors general of police into forced retirement, citing "public interest". The decision was made through four notifications signed by Nasimul Gani, senior secretary of the Public Security Division under the home ministry.

The officers are: Monir Hossain, DIG of Industrial Police; Mahbub Alam, DIG of Railway Police; Atika Islam, DIG of Dhaka Range; and AKM Nahidul Islam, DIG of Police Telecom.

According to the notifications, the officials have been retired under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018.

According to the section, "The government may, at any time after the completion of 25 (twenty-five) years of service of a government servant, retire him from service if it thinks necessary in the public interest, without showing any reason."