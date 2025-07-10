Four die from ‘toxic gas’ inside septic tank at Moulvibazar tea garden

Another youth was sent to Sylhet hospital in critical condition

Four people died after inhaling "toxic gas" accumulated inside a septic tank at a tea garden in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar early today, according to police.

The deceased were identified as Rana Nayek, 17; Shraban Nayek, 19; Krishna Rabidas, 20; and Nipen Phulmali, 27 - all sons of tea workers employed at Harinchara Tea Garden, operated under the Finlay Company.

Another youth, identified as Rabi Bunarjee, 20, has been referred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said police.

Talking to The Daily Star, Sreemangal Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam said the incident occurred around 1:30am today when the victims reportedly climbed into the septic tank.

"They might have died from inhaling toxic gas. We're awaiting the autopsy results to confirm the exact cause of death," the OC added.

Dr Sabyasachi Paul Tamal of Moulvibazar 250-bed District Sadar Hospital said the four were brought in dead. "Another youth, Rabi Bunarjee, was given primary treatment and then sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for further care," he added.

Quoting the victims' relatives, the doctor said the four lost consciousness shortly after entering the septic tank. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy, he added.