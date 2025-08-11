Foreign operators for NCT by Dec: Bida

The authorities will appoint a foreign operator for New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of the Chattogram port by December this year, according to Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

He said by this time, the government also wants to appoint foreign operators for Laldia Container Terminal and for at least one terminal of Bay Terminal of the Chattogram port.

At a press briefing in the Chattogram port yesterday, Mahmud said work was ongoing to prepare an international "request for proposal" (RFP) in this regard.

The development comes after Bangladesh Navy-run Chittagong Dry Dock Limited took charge of the NCT from a private operator in early July.

With the Chattogram port's contract with the private operator coming to an end and the government showing interest to appoint a foreign firm for the container terminal, political parties are now opposing the appointment of foreign firms.

Citing national interest, the parties argued that it was not logical to appoint a foreign firm to the fully equipped terminal.

However, the government said bringing a renowned foreign port operator would increase container handling efficiency and boost the overall outcome of the port.

In the face of the opposition, the authorities let Bangladesh Navy operate the terminal for a temporary period.

At yesterday's press briefing, the Bida chairman underscored the importance of recruiting world-class port operators to keep the Chattogram port among the top-ranking ones globally.

"The government's ambition is to achieve some milestones in progress in the major port development projects by December this year," he said.

The government is currently in talks with UAE-based DP World to operate the NCT.

Mahmud emphasised that the Chattogram port must perform at its full capacity to realise the government's long-term vision of transforming Bangladesh into a global manufacturing hub by leveraging its skilled workforce.

"If the Chattogram port doesn't perform efficiently, other development projects such as Beza, Bepza, hi-tech park, and various industrialisation initiatives may stall," he warned.

He said the volume of containers handled at the NCT has increased by 30 percent while the turnaround time of vessels decreased by 13 percent in a month after Chittagong Dry Dock Limited took over the responsibility to operate the terminal.

Considering such monthly growth, container handling at the NCT might reach 1.7 million TEUs in the current fiscal whereas it was 1.3 million TEUs last year, he hoped.

"We have consistently said the Chattogram port must rank among the top global ports for our sake. To achieve this, we need to bring the world's best port operators here," he asserted.

"Our long-term plan is to increase Bangladesh's total port capacity by four to five times by 2030," Ashik added.

He also expressed hope that ongoing reforms focused on digital transformation at the Chattogram port would significantly reduce delays, hassles, and irregularities.

Responding to a question, the Bida chairman candidly admitted that the experience with Saudi firm Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) in Bangladesh has not been satisfactory.

It is worth noting that under the previous Awami League-led government, the Saudi firm was appointed as the first foreign operator of a newly built Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) at the Chattogram port.

Ashik Mahmud explained that the RSGT has struggled to achieve the expected growth in container handling at the PCT due to several technical issues.

"The RSGT has encountered complications, and a major reason for these complications lies on our side," he also said, acknowledging the government's inexperience in dealing with international terminal operators.

During the visit, the Bida chairman inaugurated a Shipping and Logistics Online Desk, KEPZ Green Channel, and the Vehicle and Container Digital Data Exchange System at the port.