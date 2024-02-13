Focus on rural dev along with infrastructure, PM says at ECNEC meeting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses executive committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at the NEC conference room in Agargaon. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today put emphasis on rural development along with infrastructure development.

"I think besides the infrastructural development we also need the overall development of the rural areas," she told the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting at the NEC conference room in Agargaon.

She asked authorities concerned to quickly finish the development projects that are being delayed due to allocation of small funds.

"I will ask the cabinet secretary to convey this to all secretaries in different ministries so such projects are completed quickly," she said

She said finishing these projects would make it easy for the government to take up new development programmes.

She also said that deadlines of some development projects have been extended, but those also have to be completed very soon.

"Because, if those remain unfinished, costs of the projects will increase unnecessarily and it also wastes time. Make sure that this is done," she said.

Hasina said that for the socioeconomic development of the country the government must take development projects.

In this regard, she asked all to remain cautious while taking any kind of development projects so that the government could attain its goal.

She mentioned that due to global conditions, there is is some pressure on the country's economy. Otherwise, the country was moving fast towards prosperity.

"The growth was increasing, development was expediting, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the whole world came to a standstill, and when the whole world started to move from that situation, it was hit by the Ukraine-Russia war followed by sanctions, counter-sanctions," she said.

She also mentioned that the world is bracing for another phase of instability after Israeli troops launched heinous attacks on the innocent people in Palestine.

"As a result, the cost and time of transportation has increased manifold," she said.

She said that due to these external factors the pressure is on in Bangladesh.

The prime minister said she has requested all to utilise every inch of arable land of the country for production of food grains.

"And it has given us better results," she said.