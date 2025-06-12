Fishermen return to Bay as 58-day fishing ban ends

The government's 58-day fishing ban in the Bay of Bengal came to an end at midnight yesterday, paving the way for a resumption of marine fishing after nearly two months.

The Department of Fisheries said it expects a surge in supply and a likely drop in fish prices, including hilsa, as trawlers return to the sea.

The ban, which began on April 15, was aimed at allowing safe breeding and the replenishment of fish stocks in Bangladesh's maritime waters.

Officials say it is part of a broader effort to preserve marine biodiversity and ensure the long-term sustainability of the fisheries sector.

Since 2015, a 65-day ban had been in force from May 20 to July 23 each year.

However, this year, based on feedback from researchers, fishing communities, and industry representatives, the government revised the duration to 58 days -- from April 15 to June 11. The change also aligned the timeline with India's fishing ban schedule.

Md Alfaz Uddin Sheikh, director of the Divisional Fisheries Office in Barishal, said fish supply is expected to rise sharply now that the ban is over.

Barishal Division has 4,21,093 registered fishermen, of whom 1,46,029 are engaged in sea fishing. Around 7,405 boats operate from this region, according to the fisheries office.

During the ban, the government distributed food assistance for 42 days to affected fishing families.

The rest will be provided once it becomes available, Alfaz said.

Israi Pandit, president of the Khudro Mosshojibi Jele Samity, said fishermen had demanded 100kg of rice per family during the ban period, but the full allocation was not delivered in time.

Meanwhile, the coastal upazilas of Kalapara and Rangabali in Patuakhali also rejoiced at the end of the ban, as thousands of fishermen headed back out to sea at midnight yesterday.

The bustling fish landing stations of Mohipur and Alipur --home to one of the country's largest wholesale fish markets -- have once again come alive with activity.

Starting this evening, nearly 200 fishing trawlers and around 20,000 fishermen are expected to leave the Mohipur-Alipur ghat for the open sea, hoping for a good catch of hilsa and other marine fish.

Afzal Hossain, a fisherman with 15 years of experience, said, "This time we sincerely followed the ban. We are ready to go to sea to hunt fish, including hilsa."

Raju Ahmed Raja Mia, acting president of the Mohipur Fish Wholesalers' Association, said, "Each medium-sized boat has cost around Tk 2.5 lakh to prepare, while large trawlers are spending up to Tk 8 lakh for fuel, ice, and supplies. If we had been allowed to restart the ice plants 48 hours earlier, losses could've been reduced."

Not only in Mohipur and Alipur, but also in Dhosh, Ashakhali, Lalua's Buro Jalia, and Chandupara, fishermen were seen preparing for their midnight journey to the sea. Some, however, expressed concerns about possible rough weather due to the heatwave.

Kalapara Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Apu Saha said, "The aim of the ban was to ensure hilsa breeding and conserve biodiversity, which we successfully implemented. Fishermen will surely benefit from this. We hope they return with smiles on their faces."

[Our correspondents from Barishal and Patuakhali contributed to this report.]