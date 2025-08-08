Fifth season of ‘Magic Bauliana’

Folk reality show "Magic Bauliana" is back for its fifth season. Sponsored by Square Toiletries Limited and initiated by the Sun Foundation, the show will air on Maasranga Television.

The announcement was made at a press conference in a Dhaka hotel yesterday, said a press release.

Malik Mohammad Sayeed, CEO of Square Toiletries Limited; Ajay Kumar Kundu, CEO of Mediacom Limited and executive director of Maasranga Television; and Dr Jasmin Zaman, head of marketing at Square Toiletries Limited, were present at the event.

Judges Shafi Mondol, Partha Barua, and Nigar Sultana Sumi will lead the competition.

After auditions, selected contestants will undergo grooming and selection rounds before performing in studio episodes, culminating in a grand finale. To register, one can visit www.magicbauliana.com.bd or call 08000888000.

This season's slogan is "Show Your Magic with Baul Tunes!"