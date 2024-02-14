Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Wed Feb 14, 2024
Festival of colours as Charukola welcomes Bashanta

The first day of spring, Pahela Falgun, is being celebrated in a colourful way across the country today.

Spring is given a warm welcome at Bakultola. Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

Across the nation, cultural events with the spring season theme celebrate the renewal of nature and usher in the Bangla month of Falgun with varying shades of yellow.

Spring is given a warm welcome at Bakultola.
On the occasion of Pahela Falgun, hundreds of vibrant hearts from the city gathered at Charukola, Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts, this morning.

There was poetry, music, dance, and vibrant colours.

The occasion of Pahela Falgun drew sizeable crowds to the DU campus, particularly at "Bakultola", which gave Falgun a traditional warm welcome.

Performers greeted the season with songs and dances that celebrated the colours and joy that spring brings, dressed in "Bashonti", or yellow sarees, and adorned in floral decorations.

