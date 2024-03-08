Fearless in bringing change

Six women get ‘Nirbhaya’ award by UNDP Bangladesh, Star

For the fourth year running, UNDP and The Daily Star gave six women the “Nirbhaya” award yesterday for championing the cause of women changemakers from grassroots communities. They received crests and certificates during a ceremony at The Daily Star Centre in the capital. Photo: Rashed Shumon

Sheuly Khatun, 36, hailing from an impoverished background in Satkhira, faced dire circumstances when her husband abandoned her, leaving Sheuly to fend for her two children with no income.

Thanks to financial assistance from UNDP Bangladesh's "SWAPNO" project, Sheuly, who once struggled to sustain herself and her children, now manages an ice cream factory, supporting her own family as well as six destitute women.

Her hard work and integrity shaped her into the woman she is today.

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, six women, including Sheuly Khatun, were awarded "Nirbhaya" (fearless) by The Daily Star and UNDP Bangladesh yesterday.

"Let us remember that achieving a sustainable and equitable world for our future generation requires guaranteeing the rights and freedom of women and girls across all aspects of life," said Stephen Lillard, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh.

The others are Asma Begum of Dhaka, Nazma Akter Reshmi of Cox's Bazar, Nipu Tripura of Khagrachhari, Poly Khatun of Satkhira, and Suraiya Khan of Khulna.

They were recognised for championing the cause of women changemakers from grassroots communities and handed crests and certificates during a ceremony at The Daily Star Centre in the capital. This was the fourth edition of the "Nirbhaya" initiative.

Asma Begum, 40, was honoured for her efforts to restore greenery by planting trees in the capital's slum areas, while 23-year-old Nazma Akter Reshmi was recognised for her innovative business venture producing fish powder and crackers.

Nipu Tripura, born in Rangamati, once uncertain about her future during the pandemic, now produces mushrooms on a large scale, generating 12,000 spawns per month. She has created job opportunities for five other women.

Poly Khatun, affectionately known as "Pani Apa" in her community, received training in installing and maintaining rainwater harvesting systems. She diligently cleans the catchment areas, gutters, and filters of numerous households in her village.

With just Tk 7,000 from UNDP's project, Suraiya Khan, a survivor of child marriage, has become a successful egg entrepreneur, setting an example for many women in her village.

At the event, Stephen Lillard, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, said learning about the Nirbhaya's experience was deeply inspiring.

"Not only to us, but to all the people who will be reading about your journeys, about overcoming adversities, challenging discriminatory norms, and your triumphs to help uplift others in your communities and beyond," he said, addressing the Nirbhayas.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said the confidence displayed by the Nirbhayas should serve as an example for others.

"I extend my salute to you and find much inspiration in your confidence. For those facing financial hardships, it is very difficult to overcome such challenges and achieve success. And it is tougher for women," he said.

"It is a weakness on our part that we fail to respect women, and often harbour the perception that we are superior to women -- this mindset infects us, leading to discrimination against women in society," he added.

Recognising the invaluable contributions of women to both familial and societal life, he affirmed, "The Daily Star is steadfast in its commitment to combating discrimination against women, actively championing their achievements by highlighting their struggles and successes in our publications."

Sharmin Islam, leader of the UNDP gender team, said the Nirbhaya award commenced after the onset of the pandemic in 2021, when they honoured five women who played crucial roles in raising awareness about densely populated slum areas and impoverished regions of Dhaka.

The event was moderated by Tanjim Ferdous, in-charge of NGOs & Foreign Missions at The Daily Star.