Farakka water release poses no threat to Bangladesh: India

India yesterday said the release of water from the Ganges/Padma through the Farakka barrage occurs every season and the opening of the gates of the barrage poses no immediate worries of flooding in Bangladesh.

"We have seen media reports on the opening of Farraka barrage gates that will allow the flow of over 11 lakh cusecs of water downstream of the river in its natural course into the Ganga/Padma river," official spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said yesterday in response to reporters' queries.

His comment came after media in Bangladesh widely published reports on the opening of all 109 gates of the barrage without providing enough details.

According to media reports, the barrage's gates were opened on August 24 to release water when the water level crossed the danger level.

"The release of water is a routine seasonal development due to increased inflow from heavy rainfall in the Ganga river basin catchment areas upstream," Jaiswal explained.

He said the Farakka structure is a barrage, not a dam, and its primary function is to divert 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal, while the remaining water flows naturally downstream into the Padma river.

Jaiswal also assured that water flow data is regularly shared with Joint Rivers Commission officials in Bangladesh as per bilateral protocol.

"We have seen fake videos and rumours being spread to create misunderstandings. These should be firmly countered with facts," Jaiswal added.

Experts in Bangladesh yesterday also said the opening of the gates of Farakka is a regular annual event.

Mohammed Abul Hossen, a member of Bangladesh's Joint Rivers Commission, explained that the water-sharing treaty between Bangladesh and India remains effective from January to May.

"During that period, India provides water to Bangladesh as per the treaty," he said.

The rest of the time, India diverts 40,000 cusecs of water through a bypass feeder canal to the Hooghly river, while the remaining water flows into the Padma.

All the gates of the Farakka barrage usually remain open during the monsoon, he added.

When asked about the situation, Sarder Udoy Raihan, executive engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, said the water level of the Ganges had crossed the danger level in India last week but is currently flowing below the danger level.

"So, we are not expecting any floods in the Ganges basin within the next week or so," he said.