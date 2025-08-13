Expedite probe into Muradnagar rape: HC

The High Court yesterday directed police to expedite the investigation, charge sheet submission, and DNA test report in a case over the rape of a woman in Muradnagar, Cumilla, so the trial can be completed on time.

It also ordered Cumilla Superintendent of Police Mohammad Nazer Ahmed Khan to submit a progress report by October 22.

According to the case, the mother of two was raped at knifepoint in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village while visiting her father's house in mid-June.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order after SP Nazer appeared in compliance with its summons. The bench exempted him from future appearances, as his office had complied with the HC's directive, said Deputy Attorney General Mohammed Shafiqur Rahman.

On July 22, the HC summoned the SP for failing to properly submit a compliance report on ensuring the victim's safety, during hearing of a writ petition filed by lawyer Mir AKM Nurun Noby.

On June 29, the HC ordered the SP to ensure the victim's security and directed BTRC to remove all related photos, videos, and audio from social media within 24 hours.