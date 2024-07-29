Ensure justice for all deaths

Demands Sector Commanders Forum

Sector Commanders Forum, Liberation War '71 yesterday demanded justice for every murder and damage to government properties through an acceptable investigation.

In a statement, they called for the reopening of all educational institutions as soon as possible.

They also urged the students to provide all-out support to the government to ensure normalcy at educational institutions, as the government has already met their original demand.

They said the damaged government properties do not belong to any party or government; rather, they are the property of the country's people.

Students' protest for quota reform has caused major changes in the country, which was spontaneous and, at the same time, a wake-up call for the future, the statement says.

"A huge number of people, including freedom fighters, realised the fairness of the movement. But the most unfortunate thing is that the movement turned violent due to the involvement of anti-government groups, especially anti-Liberation War people," said the statement.

"This is why the movement moved away from its real character and resorted to serious violence, which was very unfortunate," it added.

On one side, a large number of people died and got injured, and on the other side, huge government properties have been damaged, it said.

"It should be remembered that the freedom fighters did not sacrifice their lives for any quota or their own interests. The freedom fighters are the architects of the national flags that protesters carried," the statement added.

"Freedom fighters fought against Pakistani soldiers and their collaborators. So, the situation became complicated when religious fundamentalist groups got involved in the movement," it also said.

The statement was signed by Sector Commanders Forum's Executive President Md Nurul Alam, Vice Presidents M Hamid and AKM Sahidul Haq, Secretary General Harun Habib, Joint Secretary General Abdul Mabud, Organising Secretary Ansar Ali Khan, alongside freedom fighters Shahjahan Mridha Benu, Dr Amzad Hossain, and Maj Gen (retd) Mohammad Ali Shikdar.