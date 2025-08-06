Election 2026: CA’s office sends letter to EC

The Chief Adviser's Office today sent a letter to the Election Commission to complete all necessary preparations for holding the national parliamentary election before the beginning of Ramadan in February 2026.

In a letter sent to Election Commission's senior secretary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Adviser M Siraz Uddin Miah requested the EC to take necessary measures to organise a free, fair, peaceful, and festive national election of expected standard within the mentioned time frame, CA's Press Wing said in a release this afternoon.

With this letter, the government has formally requested the Election Commission to arrange the election, added the release.

On August 5, on the occasion of July Mass Uprising Day, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, in his address to the nation, said that the Election Commission would be sent a letter to organise the election before Ramadan in February next year.

Referring to the speech, the letter mentions that the chief adviser had instructed to immediately begin all preparations and institutional arrangements in this regard.

In the context of people not being able to vote in the past fifteen years, the chief adviser emphasised making the upcoming election a memorable day of joyous voting.

It also informs the EC of the government's full commitment to providing all necessary support for organising a desired free, fair, peaceful, and festive election, alongside the importance of using appropriate technology.