Editors' Council urges all to play responsible role

The Editors' Council today called upon all -- the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, all political parties and their affiliated organisations, and the general public -- to play a responsible role to tackle the situation after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

Describing incidents of violence across the country, it also urged the president to take immediate measures to stop those.

In a press statement, the Editors' Council said the resignation of the PM came after many sacrifices. In the past three weeks, over 400 people have lost their lives and countless others have been injured. Five media workers were also killed and over a hundred were injured.

"The Editors' Council expresses its condolences and condemns these incidents," the statement reads.

The council of editors, however, said the political situation that has emerged from Sheikh Hasina's resignation has given way to a kind of anarchy.

"Everyone is anxious about the safety of lives and property, both public and private," the statement said, adding that there have been incidents of arson and vandalism at important establishments, including factories and law enforcement facilities.

"Media has reported incidents of attack on minorities, which must stop immediately," the statement reads.

Additionally, there have been incidents of looting and vandalism at multiple television and media organisations.

"To prevent these unwanted incidents, the president must promptly take necessary action," the statement reads.