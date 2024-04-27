Ease visa conditions for workers

State minister calls on UK govt

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury has called on the UK government to ease visa conditions for Bangladeshi workers who want to work in hospitality and catering sectors.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a dialogue on Bangladesh hosted by the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Thursday.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, Bob Blackman MP, and APPG vice-chair Lord Karan Bilimoria spoke at the event.

APPG on Bangladesh Chair Rushanara Ali MP chaired the dialogue.

The state minister highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government's ongoing efforts to improve the well-being and welfare of Bangladeshis living around the world, including those in the UK.

He also noted that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the UK have reached new heights in the last 15 years due. However, he said there are still many areas to be explored to further broaden and deepen the long-standing historic relations.

The state minister hoped that the two governments would work together to create more job opportunities for Bangladeshi skilled workers, including restaurant workers, doctors, and nurses.