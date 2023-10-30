DU confers doctorate on Bangabandhu

PM accepts the posthumous degree, urges the young to take the country forward

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives a ceremonial mace from Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman during a special convocation in which the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws was conferred upon the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the young generation to take the country towards a better future by acquiring knowledge and practising science.

"I am doing whatever is possible for me. The young people must make sure that Bangladesh's march forward does not not stop," she said as the convocation speaker at a special convocation at Dhaka University yesterday.

The DU organised the convocation to confer posthumous honorary 'Doctor of Laws" degree on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at a ceremony held at the central playground of the university. Bangabandhu studied law at the university.

The programme went ahead smoothly despite a dawn-to-dusk hartal observed by the BNP and Jamaat.

"More importance should be given to research works. We have achieved great success in agricultural research. Today we have ensured food security," she said.

The government has launched Bangabandhu-1 Satellite and is planning to launch a second one.

"Then we have to go to the moon. In order to go to the moon, I have already established the Aviation and Aerospace University in Lalmonirhat."

The prime minister said her goal is to build a Bangladesh that the father of the nation had wanted.

"The Prime Minister's Office is nothing to me. I could have become the prime minister long ago. But I didn't want it that way."

She then asked the educated people not to forget those living in rural areas.

"The more the rural people develop the better for the country. The progress of a handful of people is not desired. It has to be universal. Our development will come from the grassroots, from the villages."

Since 2009, when the Awami League government came to power, the face of Bangladesh has changed.

She mentioned that Bangladesh became independent in exchange for blood.

"We will deliver the benefits of this freedom to everyone. Not a single person will be homeless or landless in Bangladesh."

She thanked Dhaka University authority for awarding the Doctor of Laws to Bangabandhu.

"Dhaka University is the university of my heart. If I could get admission again, I would be happy to complete my Master's degree from here."

She said she had received many degrees from many countries.

"I am not satisfied with those. I didn't get it from my university. Of course I was given an honorary degree here, but it would have been better if I could have studied here again."

The prime minister received the honorary degree of 'Doctor of Laws' (posthumously) of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.