DSCC unveils Tk 3,841cr budget

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) yesterday unveiled its budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year, with a total outlay of Tk 3,841.38 crore.

DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia, presenting the budget at the Nagar Bhaban auditorium, called for stakeholders' support to ensure its successful implementation.

The budget, which was approved earlier in the 7th meeting of the DSCC Governing Committee, sets a revenue income target of Tk 1,320.43 crore. The corporation has estimated operating expenditures at Tk 635.33 crore. A significant portion of the budget is allocated for development, with Tk 876.64 crore from DSCC's own funds and Tk 1,469.24 crore from government and foreign aid.

Key allocations in the budget include Tk 365.11 crore for roads and traffic infrastructure, Tk 115 crore for canal development and waterlogging mitigation, and Tk 57.20 crore for waste management. Additionally, Tk 57.44 crore have been designated for mosquito control and healthcare, Tk 5.26 crore for tree plantation and environmental development, and Tk 13.39 crore for welfare programmes.