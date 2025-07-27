Draft of national charter to be sent to political parties tomorrow: Ali Riaz

The preliminary draft of the national charter will be sent to political parties tomorrow, said Prof Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission.

"Our goal is to secure signatures on the national charter. A preliminary draft has already been prepared by the commission, and it will be sent to the political parties by tomorrow," he said .

Ali Riaz made the remarks this morning during his opening speech on the 19th day of the second phase of talks with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

The day's agenda included principles related to governance, expansion of citizens' fundamental rights, and a proposal to form a police commission.

Ali Riaz clarified that the draft would not be discussed during the dialogue unless there were significant objections.

"If there are fundamental disagreements, we will bring it into the discussion -- otherwise, we will not. Any feedback from your side will be incorporated. The preliminary charter will include background, context, and areas of commitment," he added.

He also informed that a specific day would be allocated in the dialogue to officially sign the national charter.

The commission aims to conclude the dialogue process by July 31.

"So far, consensus has been reached on 10 issues. Discussions on seven remain incomplete, while three topics have not been addressed yet," Riaz added.

The session was moderated by Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser. Other attendees included commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Iftekharuzzaman, and Ayub Mia.