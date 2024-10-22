Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Dhaka board chairman resigns

Staff Correspondent
Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Dhaka Education Board Chairman Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar submitted his resignation yesterday in response to escalating student protests demanding a reassessment of HSC and equivalent exam grades.

Prof Tapan submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, citing "personal reasons".

Talking to this newspaper, he said, "I wrote to the authorities asking to remove me from the chairman post. What else can I do amid such protests? I heard their demands and assured them I would forward these to the higher authorities, but they didn't listen."

"I cannot risk physical assault, nor can I agree to demands for an 'auto pass'. This seemed like the wisest decision," he said.

"The decision now rests with the ministry. My resignation will be in effect once they approve it," Prof Tapan added.

The resignation came following a day of intensifying protests, during which students demanded a re-evaluation of HSC grades on Sunday.

