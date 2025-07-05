Dengue surge: Women fatality high despite fewer cases

As dengue cases continue to surge, the dedicated ward at Mugda Medical College and Hospital almost reached full capacity yesterday. Hospital staff were trying their best to tend to the growing number of patients. Story on Page 3. Photo: Prabir Das

As dengue cases continue to surge, the total number of reported infections this year has reached 11,660, with 6,887 of them being male.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 45 dengue patients have died this year as of yesterday -- 24 males and 21 females. Although more men have died, the percentage of deaths is higher among female patients compared to their total infection numbers.

Experts say the higher number of male infections is mainly due to increased mobility for work, which makes them more exposed to mosquito bites in various locations.

DGHS data shows that 59.3 percent of infections are male and 40.7 percent female. Among the total deaths, 53.3 percent are male and 46.7 percent female.

Experts also point out that late hospitalisation, malnutrition, compromised immunity, and social stigma have historically led to higher female mortality in dengue cases. Despite slightly fewer female deaths this year, their fatality rate remains disproportionately high.

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman explained that the risk of infection depends on a person's movement. Males are more mobile due to work, so they are more exposed and become the main victims of dengue, he said. Infections can occur anywhere a person travels.

He added that travel during the recent long vacation may have contributed to the rise in cases. The risk of death depends on a person's immunity and whether it is a first-time infection. First-time cases are usually less severe, but second or third-time infections carry a higher risk of fatality.

Rahman stressed the need for a detailed study to identify the main causes behind the surge. He said each patient's infection history and occupation should be examined to determine the likely source of exposure. If a housewife is infected, it suggests the vector is present at home. But if a working woman is infected, she may have been exposed in many places, which requires deeper investigation.

Entomologist Kabirul Bashar raised similar concerns. In previous years, males had more infections but fewer deaths. This year, males dominate both infection and death statistics, he said.

The slight drop in female fatalities can be attributed to better hospital management and timely treatment, he added. Last year's awareness campaigns, which focused on the risks faced by women, may also have helped reduce female deaths.

Regarding the high number of male cases, Bashar said that as the outbreak spreads outside Dhaka, working men -- especially those who travel or work outdoors -- are more likely to be infected. Their high mobility increases their chances of being bitten by mosquitoes.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, highlighted the added vulnerabilities faced by women, especially pregnant women and those with conditions like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Female patients are particularly vulnerable. If they contract dengue during menstruation or pregnancy, they require special medical care. Delayed treatment can lead to dengue shock syndrome, which is often fatal, he said.

Severe symptoms include abdominal pain, breathing difficulties, vomiting, and bleeding from the gums or nose. If these symptoms are not addressed within 24 hours, the risk of developing dengue shock syndrome increases significantly, Dr Ahsan warned.

He also pointed out that gender-based health neglect plays a major role. Patriarchal norms often delay women's access to medical care. In many cases, families take women to the hospital only when it is already too late, he added.