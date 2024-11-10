Demos gridlock Gulistan

The Zero Point intersection and surrounding areas in Dhaka remain gridlocked since morning due to demonstrations and processions of the anti-discrimination student movement and other like-minded parties.

Long tailbacks on most connecting roads in the area caused sufferings for commuters.

Although protesters had begun to take position at the intersection, traffic ground to a halt around 11:30am.

Witnesses said traffic going towards Old Dhaka, especially the roads in Bangshal and Nawabpur, stood almost still around noon. This slowed movement on the roads around GPO, Secretariat and the Jatiya Press Club.

The situation remains unchanged till the filing of this report around 1:30pm.

Traffic police were trying to limit vehicles on the roads around the area.

"Traffic jams are a regular phenomenon here. However, today's congestion is significantly worse," said one traffic police officer.