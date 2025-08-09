Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 9, 2025 04:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 9, 2025 04:06 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

DAB executive council polls under way in Dhaka

Sat Aug 9, 2025 04:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 9, 2025 04:06 PM
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 9, 2025 04:04 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 9, 2025 04:06 PM
Photo: Star

Voting for the Central Executive Council of the Doctors' Association of Bangladesh (DAB), a pro-BNP doctors' organisation, is under way at Dhaka's Wills Little Flower School and College today.

The polls began at 1:00pm and will continue until 5:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A large number of voters have already gathered at the polling centre.

Two panels are contesting for five positions — president, secretary general, senior vice-president, senior joint secretary general and treasurer.

More than 3,000 members are registered to vote.

One panel is led by Prof Harun Al Rashid, the immediate past president of DAB, while the other is headed by Prof AKM Azizul Haque, also a former president of the organisation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

ট্রাম্প শুল্কের নয়া সমীকরণ: মার্কিন বাজারে যেসব সুবিধা পাবে বাংলাদেশ

শুনতে বেশি মনে হলেও বাস্তবতা হলো অন্য দেশগুলোর তুলনায় মোটেও খারাপ অবস্থানে নেই বাংলাদেশ। যেখানে প্রতিযোগী দেশগুলোকে ৫০ থেকে ৬০ শতাংশ পর্যন্ত শুল্কের বোঝা সামলাতে হচ্ছে, সেখানে ৩৬.৫ শতাংশকে...

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উপদেষ্টাদের কেউ কেউ ‘সীমাহীন দুর্নীতির’ সঙ্গে জড়িত: দাবি সাবেক সচিবের

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে