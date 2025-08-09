DAB executive council polls under way in Dhaka

Voting for the Central Executive Council of the Doctors' Association of Bangladesh (DAB), a pro-BNP doctors' organisation, is under way at Dhaka's Wills Little Flower School and College today.

The polls began at 1:00pm and will continue until 5:00pm.

A large number of voters have already gathered at the polling centre.

Two panels are contesting for five positions — president, secretary general, senior vice-president, senior joint secretary general and treasurer.

More than 3,000 members are registered to vote.

One panel is led by Prof Harun Al Rashid, the immediate past president of DAB, while the other is headed by Prof AKM Azizul Haque, also a former president of the organisation.