Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 11:52 AM

Bangladesh

CU to launch 'e-car' service on campus for students

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 11:42 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 11:52 AM
Chittagong University.

Chittagong University (CU) administration has decided to introduce an "e-car" service on its campus to alleviate transportation difficulties for students.

This announcement was made by the university's Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration), Professor Kamal Uddin, on Saturday evening.

He, however, did not mention the date for the launch of e-car service.

The possible routes for the vehicles are the university's Zero Point to the biology faculty and Zero Point to law faculty, campus sources said.

The vehicles will circulate the university like a circular bus and provide service within the campus, the sources said.

The students had been frequently demanding the introduction of a circular bus service to ease transportation difficulties.

But due to concerns about environmental pollution caused by old buses, the administration opted for the e-car service instead.

Professor Kamal Uddin said, "Students have long requested a circular bus service on campus, but the existing buses are outdated. Using these old buses poses risks to the environment due to the fuel consumption involved."

He further explained, "Such environmental pollution is harmful for our green campus. Repairing the old buses and managing their fuel costs would require significant financial resources. Therefore, we are focusing on launching the e-car service."

