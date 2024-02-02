Country saw 752 incidents of polls violence: HRSS

At least 752 incidents of electoral violence took place across the country centring the 12th parliamentary election, according to a report by Human Rights Support Society.

In the incidents, 17 people were killed and at least 2,534 injured, while more than 450 homes and businesses were attacked, the report said.

HRSS prepared the report based on the incidents that took place between November 15 and January 31, said the report, signed by its executive director Ijajul Islam.

In the pre-election violence, at least 7 were killed, while at least 1,681 were injured in at least 379 incidents. More than 50 homes and businesses were vandalised, while over 40 polling stations were attacked.

Three people were killed in Munshiganj, Barguna, and Cumilla, and more than 150 were injured in violence on the polls day, said the report.

Candidates, polling agents, and presiding officers also came under attack. Over 30 journalists were attacked, assaulted, and threatened while performing their duties on January 7. There were also incidents of ballot snatching, the report added.

After the election, there were clashes, killings, and vandalism in at least 41 districts, where seven people were killed and at least 696 injured, and more than 400 homes and businesses were vandalised and looted.

There have been incidents of attacks, torture, repression, threats, vandalism, and looting of houses and businesses of minority communities in at least 12 districts.

The main reason for this violence is whether or not to vote for a particular party or in response to favouring any particular candidate. Most of those involved in these attacks are associated with the ruling party, it said.

The HRSS urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take cognizance of all incidents of electoral violence and conduct a speedy and impartial investigation to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.