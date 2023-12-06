COP28: Bangladesh awarded in ‘Innovation in Developing Finance’ category

During the ongoing climate conference, COP28 In Dubai, Bangladesh has secured the "GCA LLA Champions Awards" in the category of Innovation in Developing Finance.

GCA and LLA stands for Global Center on Adaptation and Locally Led Adaptation.

The initiative is carried out under the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) Project, a joint endeavour implemented by the Local Government Division, supported by the European Union, Sweden, Denmark, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), and United Nations Development Programme, said a statement of the UNDP Bangladesh.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Resilience Hub on Tuesday, recognising Bangladesh's stellar contributions to local adaptation and resilience building.

The GCA LLA Champions Awards, initiated in 2022, aim to spotlight creative, admirable, and scalable locally-led projects addressing the impacts of climate change, with a focus on supporting vulnerable groups and populations dealing with pressing environmental challenges.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, received the award on behalf of the Local Government Division, Ministry of Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives of Bangladesh.

Nearly two million people benefited under the project spanning nine major climate-vulnerable districts in Bangladesh, empowering over 400,000 households to better prepare for the effects of climate change.

These communities can now invest in livelihoods that are climate-resilient, diversify their sources of income, and access markets and financing to enhance adaptive practices.