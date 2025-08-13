‘Compensation, justice, school relocation’

Guardians of victim Milestone students raise demands

Parents of students killed or injured in the July 21 jet crash have demanded justice, compensation, and relocation of Milestone School and College to prevent future tragedies.

They also called for a proper investigation and an end to coaching in educational institutions, saying many victims were in classrooms for coaching when the crash occurred.

The demands were made during a human chain near the school, where eight key points were presented. Some parents alleged the school pressured them to stay silent to avoid government action, while others claimed they were threatened to stop seeking justice.

Protesters chanted, "Coaching or education? Education, education," and "All the flowers burnt -- why? We want answers, we want justice."

At least 34 people, mostly students, died when the training jet crashed on the school.

Leon Mir, uncle of third grader Fatema Akter, said, "We lost our children but the government has not communicated with us. The school authorities contact us only to protect the school. The school authorities ask us 'is justice truly attainable in this country?' Then what is the point of demanding justice?"

"Our children died; won't we seek justice? Our children came to school to study and were supposed to return home safely... Of course, the government and the school authorities are liable," he said.

Leon demanded, "If the runway remains where it is, the school must be moved. If the school remains, the runway must be moved."

He alleged the school was gathering detailed personal data from victims' families, asking, "Why are they collecting this? Are they threatening us?"

Rina Akter, mother of Saima Akter, said she saw her daughter burning inside the room. "I did not want to send my daughter to coaching. She said that if I didn't, the miss would not be nice to her. Why has education turned into business? This coaching ruined my daughter's life."

Guardians demanded Tk 2 crore compensation per deceased child, Tk 1 crore per injured, removal of the headmistress within 72 hours, release of CCTV footage, and relocation of jet training to unpopulated areas.

College Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam acknowledged guardians had signed letters supporting the school but denied threats or mistreatment. He said "make-up classes" occur only on request and the relocation decision rests with the government.