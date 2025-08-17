Committee formed in Shariatpur to probe newborn’s death in ambulance

Tasked to investigate obstruction by driver-led syndicate

Shariatpur Civil Surgeon's Office has formed a three-member investigation committee following the death of a newborn inside an ambulance, allegedly due to obstruction by a syndicate led by Abu Taher, the civil surgeon's driver.

The committee, announced today through an official notification signed by Civil Surgeon Dr Md Rehan Uddin, also cited a report published in The Daily Star as a reference.

At the same time, the civil surgeon claimed that his driver Taher had applied for five days of leave a day before the incident.

Headed by Dr Al Bidhan Md Sanaullah, upazila health and family planning officer of Shariatpur Sadar, the committee also includes Dr Md Zahidul Islam and Dr Kawsar Ahmed.

They have been directed to submit their report within five working days.

"If the allegations against government employees Abu Taher and Jahangir Hossain are proven, departmental action will be taken," the notification read.

Dr Rehan told The Daily Star that he first learnt of the incident through media reports.

The newborn, born via C-section at a local clinic, needed urgent transfer to Dhaka. However, Taher, his son Sabuj Dewan, Jahangir Hossain, and several others allegedly intercepted the Dhaka-bound ambulance, forcing the family to use a local vehicle.

The delay led to the child's death last Thursday.

When asked about Taher, the civil surgeon said, "Abu Taher submitted a written application for five days' leave starting from August 14 to seek treatment for a heart condition. His leave was approved. No government employee is allowed to engage in private business or financial ventures without explicit approval from the authorities."

Police confirmed a case has been filed by the child's father, Nur Hossain, naming four accused and several unidentified individuals.

Sabuj has been arrested and sent to jail.