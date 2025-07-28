CNG-run auto-rickshaw strike continues in B'baria for second day

Protesters block highway, cause gridlock

CNG-run auto-rickshaw owners and drivers in Brahmanbaria continued their indefinite strike for the second consecutive day today, protesting alleged harassment by traffic police, extortion, arbitrary vehicle seizures, and irregularities in the issuance of licences.

As part of the strike, no CNG auto-rickshaws were seen operating on major roads and highways across the district since morning. The suspension of services caused immense suffering for commuters -- especially office-goers, students, and patients -- many of whom were left stranded or forced to walk to their destinations.

The situation escalated when protesters blocked the Cumilla-Sylhet highway at Nandanpur in Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila. The blockade caused a tailback stretching over 10km on both sides of the highway. Several passengers were seen walking long distances as traffic came to a complete halt.

After nearly three hours of disruption, police intervened and assured the demonstrators that discussions would be held to address their grievances. Following the assurance, the blockade was withdrawn around 12 noon and traffic gradually resumed.

Md Swapan Mia, general secretary of the District CNG Auto-Rickshaw Workers' Union, said both owners and workers have pledged to continue the strike until their three-point demand is met. The demands include: release of all seized CNG auto-rickshaws, free movement of CNGs across the district as per existing permits, and an end to police harassment.

Md Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said, "CNG drivers and owners have been observing the strike for the past two days with three to four specific demands. We've invited their representatives for a meeting with the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to find a resolution. We are hopeful the matter will be resolved amicably."