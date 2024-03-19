Class-3, 4 Employee Recruitment: PSC to be revived to smoothen process

Govt move follows allegations of corruption, nepotism

The government is planning to reintroduce the Public Service Commission (PSC) for class three and four (grades 13-20) employee recruitment in order to bring fairness and pace in the process.

As part of the plan, a high-level committee in the public administration ministry has placed five recommendations to smoothen the recruitment process of the two classes, which is often delayed for myriad reasons, including alleged corruption and nepotism.

Currently, class three and four employees are recruited through the concerned ministries and departments, while the PSC only recruits employees of classes one and two.

There are over 13.5 lakh posts designated for the two classes, which is around 71 percent of the 19 lakh government employee posts. As of December 2022, over five lakh posts remain vacant.

The committee in its report recommended assigning PSC for the recruitment of the two classes and bolstering the commission with necessary manpower, logistics and infrastructure.

The Daily Star has seen the report's recommendations.

To save time and reduce complexities, the committee further suggested conducting a uniform test for similar-grade positions across ministries and departments, instead of separate recruitment tests for each position.

For positions with different pay grades, it vouched for considering direct recruitment based on specific rules outlined in separate circulars.

Before making appointments for grades 13-20, it recommended verifying the availability of positions in the relevant departments and districts.

Recruitment circulars should be issued accordingly, aligning with district quotas, the report said.

It suggested continuing the existing practices of appointing employees directly through divisional selection boards or district heads as per the PSC Act, 2023.

Besides, to ensure consistency in recruitment practices, the report suggested establishing a research unit to assess district quotas, pay grades, recruitment rules, and qualifications for various positions.

"This unit will help identify any discrepancies and streamline the recruitment process," it said.

Several officials involved in the process, wishing anonymity, told The Daily Star that the Constitution tasked the PSC with the recruitment of all government employees.

They said that a separate PSC was used to recruit employees of classes three and four after independence, but then the process went to the government's hands.

The Constitution mandates the PSC to appoint employees at all levels of the government.

Article 140(1)(a) says the PSC is "to conduct tests and examinations for the selection of suitable persons for appointment to the service of the Republic".

Regarding the formation of multiple PSCs to recruit government employees, Article 137 of the Constitution says that "provision shall be made by law for establishing one or more public service commissions for Bangladesh, each of which shall consist of a chairman and such other members as shall be prescribed by law".

Public administration expert and a former additional secretary Firoz Mia lauded the government initiative.

"I think it's the best way. However, class four employee recruitment can be kept at the divisional level, and if the PSC thinks they can appoint them as well, then I don't see any problem," he told The Daily Star.

Contacted, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said the plan, however, was yet to be finalised.

"Maybe the employees of classes one and two will be recruited under PSC-1, and those of classes three and four under PSC-2. Maybe the recruitment will be done after strengthening the existing PSC. Everything will be confirmed when this plan goes to the implementation stage."

A senior official of the public administration ministry said that the report would be submitted to the secretary committee on administrative development, headed by the cabinet secretary.

"Subsequently, it will be forwarded to the prime minister for final approval."