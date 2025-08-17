Chunarughat in Habiganj: Unregulated sand lifting threatens Deochara bridge

Unregulated and illegal sand extraction beneath the Deochara Bridge in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj has put the vital infrastructure at serious risk, raising fears among locals that a collapse may be imminent.

The bridge, located in Daragaon village under Satiajuri Union, serves as a key link on the Sribari road, a major route for transporting agricultural produce.

Residents allege that a group of local sand traders has been using dredger machines under the cover of darkness to extract sand directly beneath the bridge without any official permission.

Despite several drives by the administration, the illegal activity continues. A deep cavity has already formed beside the bridge due to relentless dredging, weakening its foundation.

Locals said the bridge visibly shakes when water flows beneath it, and the surface has begun to sink.

"If this continues, the bridge might collapse any time," said Noor Uddin Sumon, a journalist in the area.

He said that unless the illegal dredging is halted and those responsible are held accountable, the bridge and the surrounding road network could face irreversible damage.

According to the law, no sand can be extracted within one kilometre on either side of the bridge. But the lessees have violated this condition, lifting sand with dredgers one after another and storing it at the wharf. Overloaded trucks are also transporting sand from the area every day, causing damage to roads and the embankment, he added.

UP Chairman Abdulur Rahman said, "Despite multiple warnings, these illegal miners are not stopping. We urge the administration to take stronger action."

Locals named three individuals -- Rahmat Ali, Raham Ali and Rustam Ali -- as ringleaders of the sand-extraction syndicate. "I am not involved in sand mining. Some people are using my name to tarnish my reputation," said Rahmat Ali.

Raham and Rustam also denied the allegations.

Chunarughat UNO Mohammad Robin Mia said the administration is actively conducting drives to halt illegal sand extraction.