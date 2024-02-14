Choking Ichhamati in name of development

A 15-metre long bridge constructed on the Ichhamati river by narrowing down the waterbody from both ends. Four other such unplanned structures have been built on the river, destroying its natural flow and navigability. Photo: Star

Construction of an unplanned bridge supposedly for road connectivity is choking the Ichhamati river in Pabna Sadar upazila.

Once a major lifeline in the region spanning across a vast area, the river has shrunk over the years to a width of barely about 120 feet due to rampant encroachment, pollution and unplanned construction of bridges.

The Department of Relief and Rehabilitation began construction of the 15-metre-long bridge in 2021-22 fiscal year, and completed the work last year at a cost of Tk 74.44 lakh.

The bridge, with 70-80 feet approach roads on both ends, connects Masimpur and Islampur villages under Goyeshpur union in the upazila.

Since the length of the bridge is much smaller compared to the width of the river in the area, the approach roads were constructed by filling up the river on both ends, shrinking it further and causing siltation.

Such unthoughtful actions have led to the loss of the river's natural flow and navigability, said locals.

"Although the bridge eased communication for residents of the two villages, it is harming the river," said Md Abdul Mannaf of Masimpur village.

Md Saiful Islam, a school teacher of the same village, said, "We initially protested construction of such a small bridge considering the effect it will have on the river, but the contractors said the project fund will be returned unless it is implemented."

Four similar 15-metre-long bridges have been constructed on the river in the adjoining areas under Goyeshpur union over the last few years.

Md Mosharaf Hossain, assistant director of Water Development Board in Pabna, said, "Ichhamati is minimum 120 feet wide in this area. Such unplanned projects to construct small bridges are choking the river to death."

Md Abdul Hamid Khan, secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, Pabna, said, "When the WDB has already taken up a mega project to rejuvenate Ichhamati at cost of Tk 1,554 crore, these unplanned bridges are nothing but a sheer waste of public funds and hence must be stopped for the sake of the river."

Md Motahar Hossain, chairman of Goyeshpur union parishad, said the villagers used to cross the river using makeshift bamboo bridges amid much sufferings, so the bridge was proposed to meet their needs.

"We executed the project as per proposal from local public representatives based on demands of the locals," said Md Rejaul Karim, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Pabna.

"The relief and rehabilitation department has no way to construct more than 15-metre-long bridges. No other project will be taken regarding Ichhamati river as the WDB mega project is ahead," he added.