China welcomes Yunus-led interim government

China values its relations with Bangladesh and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas.

It also looks to further advance comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said this during a briefing in Beijing today, a day after the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus took oath.

"China has noted that Bangladesh has formed an interim government and welcomes it. China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs," the spokesperson said.

He said China respects Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people.

"We stand firmly by our policy of good neighbourliness and friendship with all people of Bangladesh. The friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep."